  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Gunmen storm resort in Mexico, kill 7

Gunmen storm resort in Mexico, kill 7

Published April 16th, 2023 - 09:35 GMT
Gunmen storm resort in Mexico, kill 7
Shutterstock
Highlights
The shooting also resulted in the serious injury of one person

ALBAWABA - Six adults and one child were shot dead after gunmen stormed a water park in central Mexico.

Gunmen killed seven people, including a child, on Saturday after storming a resort in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

"It is not yet clear who was behind the shooting that killed a seven-year-old child, three men and three women," the Cortazar local security department said in a statement.

The shooting also resulted in the serious injury of one person.

According to the statement, the attackers fled after causing damage to a shop in the resort and after taking security surveillance cameras and monitors.

According to short videos circulated by social media pioneers, the victims fell to the ground (or chairs) after being shot amid thick smoke resulting from gunshots.

The videos also showed people running for cover as the shooters caused panic among the resort's goers.

Guanajuato, in which the city of Cortazar is located in central Mexico, has seen an upsurge in drug-related violence in recent years.

In the past few years, rival drug gangs have been waging fierce battles over control of smuggling areas and routes in the state.

Tags:MexicoShootingGunmenDrugs gangsGuanajuato

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...