Haftar Forces Attack Misrata Air College in Libya

Forces loyal to east Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar attacked Misrata Air College on Wednesday with unmanned aerial vehicles.

A source from forces of Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) who declined to be named told Anadolu Agency that the college, which was also being used as a warehouse for the coastal city of Misrata, was bombed five times.

No deaths were reported in the attacks.





The college was first attacked on July 27 and several times afterwards.

In April, Haftar’s forces launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli from the internationally recognized GNA, but they have so far failed to make advances.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

