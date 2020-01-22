  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. As Haftar Militias Bomb Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport Many Wonder Fate of Libyan Ceasefire

As Haftar Militias Bomb Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport Many Wonder Fate of Libyan Ceasefire

Published January 22nd, 2020 - 01:39 GMT
Tripoli's main airport Tripoli International was damaged in fighting this summer (AFP)
Tripoli's main airport Tripoli International was damaged in fighting this summer (AFP)
Highlights
Bombing 'new breach of ceasefire' by Haftar's militias, says official.

Libyan government forces announced on Wednesday that the militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar bombed the Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli, in a new breach of the Jan. 12 cease-fire.  

Mohamed Qanounu, spokesman for the forces of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), said in a statement that the militias bombed the airport with six Grad missiles.

Qanounu did not give further details on human or material losses. 


"The bombing is a flagrant threat to the air navigation movement, and a new and repeated breach of the ceasefire by Haftar's militias," he added.  

On Jan. 12, the conflict parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. But the talks for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal. 

On Sunday, Haftar accepted in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor implementation of the cease-fire. 

But reports said on Tuesday that forces loyal to Haftar once again violated the fragile cease-fire with the UN-recognized government, firing mortar shells on southern areas of the capital.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...