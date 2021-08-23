  1. Home
Haiti's Earthquake Deaths Spirals to 2,207

Published August 23rd, 2021 - 06:16 GMT
In this file photo a man gives a pack of drinks to an earthquake victim during the distribution of food and water at the "4 Chemins" crossroads in Les Cayes, Haiti on August 20, 2021. The death toll in the major earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14, 2021 has risen to 2,207. (Photo by Reginald LOUISSAINT JR / AFP)
Highlights
More than 12,200 injured after 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck country on Aug. 14

Haiti's civil defense agency revealed on Sunday the death toll from a powerful earthquake earlier this month has risen to more than 2,000.

At least 2,207 people are dead and 12,268 injured after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country on Aug. 14.

With over 100,000 homes destroyed or damaged from the quake, search and rescue efforts remain underway for more than 344 missing.


The epicenter of quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The country, which has suffered huge devastation and tremors, has called for international help.

One of the world’s most deadly earthquakes in the last century occurred in Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010.

According to official figures, 316,000 people died and 300,000 were injured in the magnitude-7.0 quake that struck the south of the country.

Around 1.3 million people were left homeless in the aftermath.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

