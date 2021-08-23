Haiti's Earthquake Deaths Spirals to 2,207

Haiti's civil defense agency revealed on Sunday the death toll from a powerful earthquake earlier this month has risen to more than 2,000.

At least 2,207 people are dead and 12,268 injured after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country on Aug. 14.

In response to the powerful earthquake that struck #Haiti last week, the first UNICEF shipment of 9.7 tonnes of medical and water and hygiene supplies has arrived in Port Au Prince. pic.twitter.com/95MN9ZyjQJ — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 21, 2021

With over 100,000 homes destroyed or damaged from the quake, search and rescue efforts remain underway for more than 344 missing.



The epicenter of quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The country, which has suffered huge devastation and tremors, has called for international help.

One of the world’s most deadly earthquakes in the last century occurred in Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010.

BREAKING: The death toll has risen to 1,941 following a powerful earthquake in Haiti, officials said, just as a tropical storm brought strong winds and heavy rains to the Caribbean nation. https://t.co/RiHoIn767I — The Associated Press (@AP) August 17, 2021

According to official figures, 316,000 people died and 300,000 were injured in the magnitude-7.0 quake that struck the south of the country.

Around 1.3 million people were left homeless in the aftermath.