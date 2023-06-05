Hakan Fidan takes over from predecessor Chavushoglu

ALBAWABA - In the handover ceremony held in Ankara, Hakan Fidan took charge of the foreign minister position from predecessor Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"I will do my best for the peace, security, and welfare of our state and nation," Fidan said at the handover ceremony, Anadolu Agency reported.

After swearing in as president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his new cabinet on Saturday, which contained Fidan's name as Turkey's new foreign minister.

〰️🎦🔗❤️‍🔥〰️🎙NEW: Turkish FM the Mol : @TC_Disisleri HE Mr #HakanFidan ‘s first official presser as the Turkish new Minister of Foreign Affairs .. on Monday June5th 2023 .. #Diplomacy Foreign affairs pic.twitter.com/alsPYDBRJi — A Deniz Ekşioğlu (@_AD_CHANEL6) June 5, 2023

Fidan previously occupied the position of National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief in 2010.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his congratulations to his counterpart Fidan over a phone conversation, where both discussed briefly bilateral relations. Bayramov invited Fidan to visit Azerbaijan, according to an Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry statement, Daily Sabah reported.