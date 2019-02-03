Hamas Delegates in Cairo

Hamas (Twitter)

A delegation from Palestinian resistance group Hamas left the Gaza Strip for Cairo on Sunday for talks with Egyptian officials.

Led by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, the delegation crossed the Rafah border crossing into Egyptian territory, a Palestinian security source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The visit comes two days after an Egyptian intelligence delegation on Friday held talks in Gaza with Hamas leaders on Palestinian developments, a proposed Hamas-Israel truce and inter-Palestinian reconciliation.

Recent months have seen Egyptian officials engage in intense shuttle diplomacy between the Gaza Strip, the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel, where they have held talks with Hamas, the Palestinian government and Israeli officials respectively.

