Hamas Invited to Visit Russian Think-Tank in Moscow for Talks

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said it has been invited by a Russian think-tank to visit Moscow next month for talks.

In a statement, the group said it has received an invitation from the government-affiliated Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences to visit Moscow in February.

"The talks will dwell on a host of issues, including the internal Palestinian situation and the possibility of healing the inter-Palestinian rift," the statement said.

Last week, Palestinian Ambassador in Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Anadolu Agency a number of Palestinian groups will meet in Moscow on Feb. 11 upon an invitation from the Institute of Oriental Studies for reconciliation talks.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh had been scheduled to visit Moscow this month, but the visit was later postponed.

Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group have been at odds since the former seized control of Gaza in 2007 from Fatah after street fighting.

