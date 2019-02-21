Hamas Leader Refuses to Meet With Norway’s Special Middle East Envoy

Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip (Twitter)

Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has refused to meet with Tor Wennesland, Norway’s special envoy for the Middle East peace process, a well-informed political source said on Thursday.



Wennesland had asked to meet Sinwar during his recent trip to the Palestinian territories, the source, who spoke anonymously due to restrictions on talking to media, said.

On Tuesday, Wennesland met with Palestinian Prime Minister Rami al-Hamdallah at the latter’s office in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian government’s administrative capital.

Sinwar’s office, meanwhile, has so far refrained from commenting on the source’s assertions.

Sinwar has met several times in the past with Wennesland.

