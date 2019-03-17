Hamas Raid Homes of Activists in the Besieged Gaza Strip
Hamas raids Gaza homes (Twitter)
The Hamas movement raided several homes of activists, on Sunday morning, in the besieged Gaza Strip and arrested dozens of Palestinians, who took part in mass protests against the rise in taxes.
Eyewitnesses told Ma'an that masked Hamas security forces raided homes in Gaza City, Jabaliya refugee camp, Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah, during which they broke into the homes and arrested a number of Palestinians.
Sources added that mainly Fatah movement members were targeted during the raids.
Sources noted that Hamas security forces delivered summon notices to come before Hamas.
Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated across Gaza, particularly in central Gaza, for two days in a row, in demand for better living and economic conditions.
In response to the protests, security forces of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip suppressed protesters, causing injuries and arresting several protesters, which was strongly condemned by local and international human rights groups.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
