Hamas Reveals Israeli Raids on Gaza Part of ‘Major Hostile Scheme’

An Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip on Sunday has aimed to carry out a “major hostile scheme”, Hamas’ armed wing said Monday.

At least seven Palestinians were martyred, including Hamas military commander Nour Baraka, in the Israeli operation in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

In a statement, the Qassam Brigades said Baraka was not the target of the Israeli operation.

“The operation aimed to carry out a major hostile scheme with a view to mixing cards,” the Brigades said, without giving details about the nature of the scheme.

Giving details about the Israeli operation, the Hamas’ military wing said an Israeli special force infiltrated into the city of Khan Younis using a vehicle.

As the vehicle was stopped by Hamas fighters, the Israeli force tried to flee the area, the statement said.

“An armed clash erupted during which Baraka and his comrade were killed,” the Brigades said, adding that Israeli warplanes carried out a spate of attacks “in an attempt to provide air coverage for the fleeing force”.

The Qassam said its fighters had managed to “inflict heavy losses” on the Israeli force.

The Israeli army said a soldier was killed and another injured in the operation.

The Qassam Brigades said an Israeli helicopter landed near Gaza’s security force and evacuated the Israeli force into Israel.

Israeli warplanes bombed the abandoned vehicle that was carrying the force in an attempt to "get rid of the traces of the crime and cover up the great failure of this force and those behind it," the Qassam said.

It went on to hold Israel responsible for “this serious crime and its consequences”.

