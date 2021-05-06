  1. Home
  3. Hamas Slams Israel’s Aggressive Way With Sheikh Jarrah Residents

Published May 6th, 2021 - 09:13 GMT
Residents of Sheikh Jarrah are facing aggressive move from the Israeli forces
Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian man amid ongoing confrontations as Palestinian families face eviction in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, on May 4, 2021. AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP
Israeli forces continue assaults against people in Sheikh Jarrah.

Hamas yesterday denounced the assault and intimidation of the residents of occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood at the hands of Israeli occupation forces and settlers.

In press remarks, Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif Al-Qanu described the events in Sheikh Jarrah the night before as a reflection of the Israeli occupation’s barbarism and aggressive practices.


Al-Qanu affirmed that Israel’s ongoing aggressive practices against Sheikh Jarrah’s residents and its attempts to expel them from their homes “entail escalating the confrontation with the occupation and strengthening the steadfastness of Jerusalemites in order to foil its plans.”

Late on Monday, Israeli occupation police assaulted local residents and activists in Sheikh Jarrah, arresting many of them and raided homes.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Israeli occupationHamasPalestineJerusalemSheikh Jarraheast Jerusalem

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 palestinechronicle.com

