Hamas Slams Israel’s Aggressive Way With Sheikh Jarrah Residents

Hamas yesterday denounced the assault and intimidation of the residents of occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood at the hands of Israeli occupation forces and settlers.

Palestinian families of Sheikh Jarrah, a neighbourhood in illegally occupied East Jerusalem, face imminent eviction.



It's part of a pattern of Palestinians forcibly removed from their homes.



These violations of international law must be condemned and reversed #SaveSheikhJarrah — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) May 5, 2021

In press remarks, Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif Al-Qanu described the events in Sheikh Jarrah the night before as a reflection of the Israeli occupation’s barbarism and aggressive practices.



Al-Qanu affirmed that Israel’s ongoing aggressive practices against Sheikh Jarrah’s residents and its attempts to expel them from their homes “entail escalating the confrontation with the occupation and strengthening the steadfastness of Jerusalemites in order to foil its plans.”

An Israeli police officer was seen kneeling on a Palestinian man's neck during the arrest of three Palestinians following a protest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.



Residents have been ordered by an Israeli court to evict their homes, to be replaced by Jewish settlers. pic.twitter.com/vWmbdfRw6k — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 5, 2021

Late on Monday, Israeli occupation police assaulted local residents and activists in Sheikh Jarrah, arresting many of them and raided homes.