Hariri Appeals to Pope Francis to End The Stalemate in Lebanon

Published April 22nd, 2021 - 07:16 GMT
Hariri in Italy. Meets Pope Francis
Lebanon's prime minister designate Saad Hariri. (AFP photo)
Highlights
Pope Francis and top Italian officials will met Lebanon's PM-designate.

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri arrived Wednesday evening in Rome for talks with Pope Francis and top Italian officials.

A statement issued by Hariri’s press office said the PM-designate will meet the pope on Thursday morning.

In the evening, he will meet with Italian PM Mario Draghi and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

