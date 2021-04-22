Hariri Appeals to Pope Francis to End The Stalemate in Lebanon

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri arrived Wednesday evening in Rome for talks with Pope Francis and top Italian officials.

وصل رئيس الحكومة المكلف سعد الحريري عند الساعة السادسة من مساء اليوم بتوقيت روما السابعة بتوقيت بيروت الى #روما حيث يلتقي صباح غد في #الفاتيكان قداسة البابا فرنسيس ووزير الدولة (رئيس الوزراء) الكاردينال بيترو بارولين

A statement issued by Hariri’s press office said the PM-designate will meet the pope on Thursday morning.

In the evening, he will meet with Italian PM Mario Draghi and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.