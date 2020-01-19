Hariri: Stop Wasting Time and Form Govt to Deal With The Crisis

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Sunday that the way to calm escalating tensions was to "stop wasting time" and move forward with government formation.

Hariri’s comments came after the most violent protests Lebanon has witnessed since the beginning of its nationwide antigovernment uprising three months ago.

“There is a way to calm the popular storm. Stop wasting time, form a government and open the door to political and economic solutions,” Hariri said via Twitter.

"To keep the army, security forces and protesters in a state of confrontation is to circle inside the problem," he added.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have been demanding a technocratic and independent government since protests broke out on Oct. 17.

Despite three months of demonstrations, political deadlock has left Lebanon without a government and facing its worst economic crisis since the Civil War of 1975-90.

This article has been adapted from its original source.