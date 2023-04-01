Harsh weather batters US, kills at least 11

ALBAWABA - Deadly tornados and storms ripped through the South and Midwest in the United States, killing at least 11 people, injuring scores of others, decimating buildings and leaving many without power.

T​here were at least 40 reports of tornadoes Friday across Arkansas, Iowa, Tennessee, Illinois Wisconsin and Mississippi, weather.com reported.

More than 28 million people were under a tornado watch Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, which declared a level 5 "high risk" outlook for severe storms in some areas.

With the newly-issued Tornado Watch, now more than 28 million people in a Tornado Watch.



The NWS said the storm headed eastward Saturday and will bring more rain showers, thunderstorms and strong winds in the eastern part of the United States before it tapers off.

"The powerful spring storm will track eastward and focus showers, thunderstorms and strong winds across the eastern third of the country today," the weather service said.

It said another storm affecting the Pacific Northwest will "bring accumulating snow to the region this weekend."

As for the central and southern High Plains, the NWS warned in a statement of "critical fire weather conditions through the weekend due to dry conditions and strong winds."

In the state of Illinois, a theater roof collapsed Friday evening in Belvidere, about 70 miles (118 kilometers) northwest of Chicago, killing one person and injuring 28.

About 260 people were attending a heavy metal concert at the Apollo Theatre when the storm struck, Belvidere Fire Department Chief Shawn Schadle said.

"Chaos, absolute chaos," said Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody in describing the scene, according to USA Today.