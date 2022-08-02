Has Nancy Pelosi Just Left Malaysia For Taiwan?

US House Speaker has just left the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for an unknown destination with rumors circulating on social media platforms about whether she is going to visit Taiwan or not.

China has warned Nancy Pelosi not to visit Taiwan during her Asian visit as Beijing threatened the US to “pay the price” if she did visit Taiwan.

U.S. Air Force plane believed to be carrying Nancy Pelosi takes off in Malaysia for an undisclosed location, possibly Taiwan — BNO News (@BNONews) August 2, 2022

However, yesterday, CNN confirmed that the US House Speaker is going to visit Taiwan despite China's warnings.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, A US air force jet that flew US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Malaysia had left the capital Kuala Lumpur to an unknown destination with expectations suggesting that the US official is heading to Taiwan.

Honored to be received at the Istana by the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob.



Our delegation expressed thanks for Singapore's hospitality in hosting our Navy sailors & civilian mariners, and we discussed how our nations can continue advancing a free, open Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/HFkZ6pbiNB — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 1, 2022

Before Malaysia, Pelosi visited Singapore where she met with high-ranking officials including President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

In a Twitter post, the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the strong relations between the two countries saying: "Our delegation expressed thanks for Singapore's hospitality in hosting our Navy sailors & civilian mariners, and we discussed how our nations can continue advancing a free, open Indo-Pacific."