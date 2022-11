Hassan Mushaima at 74: Jailed Bahraini activist denied medical care

ALBAWABA - Hassan Mushaima is a Bahraini activist who has long been in jail, in fact ever since 2011 during the Arab Spring protests.

His family now demand that he be given the proper medical care they say he has been deprived of.

#البحرين_اليوم | لليوم الثالث على التوالي عائلة #الأستاذ_حسن_مشيمع تجدد إعتصامها أمام مركز كانو الصحي مطالبين بتوفير العلاج العاجل والجاد للوالدهم .#FreeHassanMushaima#FreeBahrainiPrisoners pic.twitter.com/YzjJdy7DB2 — البحرين اليوم (@BahrainAlyoum) November 20, 2022

They since staged protests to press upon the point that the 74-year-old and who is the Secretary-General of the Al Haq Movement for Civil Liberties and Democracy that he needs medical care.

Police arrests my brother & cousin as they arrived to Kanoo Health Centre on their 5th day of protest demanding medical treatment for my father #FreeHassanMushaima.



You can arrest all the family, but you can't kill the truth or silence our demand for medical treatment.#Bahrain pic.twitter.com/bDBUUd1oDg — Ali Mushaima (@AMushaima) November 22, 2022

Iran's Press TV carried the full story and background and so do the social media with his name trending under the hashtag of (#FreeHassanMushaima).