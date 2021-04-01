Hassan Nasrallah Calls on Saudi to Stop Its War on Yemen Now

The secretary general of Lebanon' Hezbollah movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, urged Saudi Arabia to immediately end its war on Yemen and lift the blockade on its southern neighbor.

Sayyed Nasrallah called on Saudi Arabia not to waste time by proposing deceiving initiatives which lead to nowhere and stressed that stopping the war and the blockade should be simultaneous.

The threat of widespread famine hangs over Yemen, where millions are displaced and struggle daily to find food https://t.co/v2yM2AlUOA — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) April 1, 2021

Nasrallah also warned of a Saudi plot to blame Yemen’s Ansarullah movement for the ongoing conflict in the war-torn country. Elsewhere in his remarks, he said the US is not as strong as before and is on a path toward collapse, while the axis of resistance is gaining power.

Speaking at an event commemorating late Sheikh Ahmad al-Zein, Nasrallah stressed that the so-called deal of the century has died as a result of the Palestinian people’s patience.

Hezbollah leader also warned regional countries against relying on the United States. Hezbollah’s leader then touched upon the political impasse in Lebanon, calling for the immediate formation of a new government.

Malnutrition harms a child’s physical and cognitive development, especially during the first two years of their life. And in Yemen, six years of war have severely impacted children's health.



Here's how UNICEF is helping get kids back on track: https://t.co/6E9yGoWyvd — UNICEF USA (@UNICEFUSA) March 31, 2021

Hezbollah’s secretary general stressed in his speech that most of the wars in the region namely in Syria or Yemen are mainly aimed to target the resistance and the Palestinian cause and to create a Sunni-Shia rift.

This article has been adapted from its original source.