Hassan Rouhani Praises Palestinians for Standing Firm Against Israel’s Occupation

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has praised Palestinians for standing firm against Israel’s occupation of their homeland, saying the nation’s “iron resolve” will lead to ultimate victory and drive the occupiers out of holy Jerusalem al-Quds.

Speaking at Wednesday's cabinet session in the run-up to the International Quds Day’s demonstrations, Rouhani said that the Palestinian people have been subjected to Israeli acts of aggression for over 70 years, while the United States and other pro-Israel arrogant powers have been hatching plot after plot against the oppressed nation.

“However, we believe that the right will [eventually] overcome the wrong,” he said. “Al-Quds will not remain under the occupation of usurpers, and the Palestinians will sooner or later emerge victorious through their iron resolve despite all the new plots being hatched against them every day.”

The cause of liberating the holy city of Jerusalem al-Quds from Israeli occupation would not be consigned to oblivion, the president asserted.

Preparations are underway in Muslim states and elsewhere to mark the International Quds Day, a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

The occasion, which is commemorated every year on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, is a show of support for the Palestinians against the Zionist regime’s decades-long occupation and atrocities.

Rouhani further noted that standing up to oppressors and supporting the oppressed forms one of the pillars of Iran’s Islamic Revolution that liberated the country from a US-backed monarchy in 1979 and led to the Islamic Republic’s foundation.

The Islamic Republic will, under no circumstances, tolerate the campaign of oppression and aggression underway against Palestinians, he said.

“We are in a constant battle against the oppressors, something which is one of principles of Islam, too,” the chief executive underlined.

Given the precautions that are being observed across the country in light of the new coronavirus’ outbreak, Iranians will be marking this year’s Quds Day by holding Friday prayers in area that have been identified as “white zones.”

In other areas, people will be honoring the occasion through other means, including online commemorations, Rouhani said.

Iran military chief: Resistance against Israeli occupation spreading beyond region

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri also released a statement on the occasion of the upcoming Quds Day, saying that the “discourse of resistance” against US-backed Israeli atrocities has now spread beyond Palestine and throughout the region.

The Palestinian Intifada (Uprising) — the nation’s decades-old rebellion against Israeli occupation — has now gone far beyond the occupied territories and reached a “decisive stage,” the official said.

He said US President Donald Trump’s hugely-controversial scheme propagated as the “deal of the century” in addition to attempts by Arab regime to normalize ties with Israel have helped promote the Palestinian Intifada outside the occupied territories

International Zionism is now bogged down “in a quagmire of incidents and problems” and knows well that it can no longer support the Israeli regime’s survival.

Baqeri referenced Imam Khomeini’s “immortal motto” of “Israel’s elimination from the face of the world,” and expressed hope that the expulsion of the US from the Middle East region would initiate that process.

This article has been adapted from its original source.