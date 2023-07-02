Breaking Headline

Heavy ordnance heard in Omdurman, fighting continues

Published July 2nd, 2023 - 05:37 GMT
Omdurman
Youths sit by a wall next to a brick roadblock in Omdurman, the capital's twin city in war-torn Sudan. (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - Violent ordnance has been heard around the war-torn city of Omdurman as fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) renewed near the vicinity of the headquarters of the "Armoured Corps".

The Sudanese Armed said in a statement: "The struggle for determination involves engaging in specific military operations aimed at eliminating the role of Rapid Support Forces, who are involved in looting the possessions of citizens and seeking refuge in their homes while also using them as human shields."

On the other hand, RSF reported that it had captured soldiers, including a few who were wounded and were being treated in hospitals, after seizing 5 military vehicles and all of their military equipment. 

After a short truce on the first day of Eid al-Adha, fighting renewed Friday with heavy weapons in Omdurman and Khartoum Bahri, coinciding with what is believed to be drone attacks by Sudanese Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Darfur region and the Chairman of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Minni Minawi, in a tweet, said that the optimal solution to the crisis was to pressure the conflict parties to accept a permanent ceasefire and regional surveillance.

The Preliminary Committee of the Sudan Doctors' Union reported the death of a laboratory specialist during a massive assault on the Martyrs' Hospital in Daroushab in the Khartoum Bahri region. According to witnesses, this hospital, north of Bahri, was assaulted by an RSF-backed force.

