Heavy Rains Kill 217 in Brazil

Published February 26th, 2022 - 05:32 GMT
Torrential rains in Brazil's Sao Paulo state between Friday and Sunday left at least 18 people dead, authorities said. (Photo by FILIPE ARAUJO / AFP)
Around 900 people housed in shelters after floods, landslides

The death toll rose to 217 from heavy rains and mudslides in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, media reports said Friday.

Thirty-three people are still missing after recent floods and landslides in Petropolis, north of the state, according to local media.

Search and rescue efforts continue to find the missing.

More than 900 people have been housed in shelters.

Petropolis experienced landslides Feb. 15 in many parts of the city because of heavy rains.

Local media footage showed streets again flooded from overflowing rivers in parts of Petropolis, where heavy rains were seen.

Rio de Janeiro State Governor Claudio Castro said that the region was exposed to its heaviest rainfall since 1932.


In just six hours, Petropolis saw the amount of rain it would expect in a month, authorities said Tuesday.

More than 900 people died in a flooding tragedy in the city in 2011 and more than 100 others went missing.

