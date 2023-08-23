Breaking Headline

Helicopter crash claims lives of two Lebanese soldiers in Hamman

Published August 23rd, 2023 - 05:47 GMT
Highlights
Military source, exclusively reported to Al-Mayadeen, confirmed the unfortunate fatalities resulting from the tragic accident.

ALBAWABA- In a devastating incident, two soldiers of the Lebanese army lost their lives as a helicopter they were on crashed over the Hammana area, situated northeast of Beirut. 

A military source, exclusively reported to Al-Mayadeen, confirmed the unfortunate fatalities resulting from the tragic accident.

 

Tags:LebanonHelicopterscrashsoldierslost

