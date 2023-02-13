Herzog warns of 'powder keg' about to explode in Israel

ALBAWABA - Israeli president Isaac Herzog has lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a bitter and brewing dispute that could bring Israel to its knees. He says openly Israel is "on the brink of constitutional and social collapse" a statement that is being quoted across news and social media platforms.

Mounting political polarisation is leaving Israel 'on the brink of constitutional and social collapse', warns President Isaac Herzog https://t.co/ZoGKSJ4ijk — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 13, 2023

The president has made this statement and more in what is being described as a scathing and sobering television speech, Sunday, explaining the deadly situation Israel would find itself in if Netanyahu at the head of the most rightwing government, goes ahead and make drastic changes to the country's judiciary and judges.

President Isaac Herzog of #Israel warns in a rare prime-time speech that the country is on the verge of “constitutional and social collapse” over a government plan to reduce the power of the judiciary.https://t.co/hLSoRA8jxh — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 13, 2023

“I feel, we all feel, that we are a moment before a confrontation, even a violent confrontation,” said Herzog in the extraordinary speech, in which he expressed extreme disquiet and concern for the political and societal situation the country has found itself in as quoted by the Times of Israel.

“The powder keg is about to explode, and brothers are about to raise their hands against brothers. I request, I implore each and every one of you — my Israeli brothers and sisters: the threats [to Israel] from outside are big enough. Violence of any kind — and even more so violence against public servants and elected officials — is a red line that we must not cross under any circumstances,” he continued.

President @Isaac_Herzog: "This is not a political dispute. We are on the verge of a constitutional and social collapse," he said, urging compromise and dialogue, while expressing empathy to each side's position. pic.twitter.com/NHkKjymNRb — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) February 12, 2023

What's worrying the president is the weekly anti-judicial protests that has clogged the Israeli street in country-wide protests ever since Netanyahu became prime minister on 29 December, 2022. This is not to mention the deteriorating and bloody situation on the occupied West Bank where Israeli soldiers are increasingly shooting and killing Palestinians.