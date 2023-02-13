  1. Home
  3. Herzog warns of 'powder keg' about to explode in Israel

Marwan Asmar

Published February 13th, 2023 - 07:20 GMT
Netanyahu (L), Herzog (R)
ALBAWABA - Israeli president Isaac Herzog has lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a bitter and brewing dispute that could bring Israel to its knees. He says openly Israel is "on the brink of constitutional and social collapse" a statement that is being quoted across news and social media platforms.

The president has made this statement and more in what is being described as a scathing and sobering television speech, Sunday, explaining the deadly situation Israel would find itself in if Netanyahu at the head of the most rightwing government, goes ahead and make drastic changes to the country's judiciary and judges.  

“I feel, we all feel, that we are a moment before a confrontation, even a violent confrontation,” said Herzog in the extraordinary speech, in which he expressed extreme disquiet and concern for the political and societal situation the country has found itself in as quoted by the Times of Israel

“The powder keg is about to explode, and brothers are about to raise their hands against brothers. I request, I implore each and every one of you — my Israeli brothers and sisters: the threats [to Israel] from outside are big enough. Violence of any kind — and even more so violence against public servants and elected officials — is a red line that we must not cross under any circumstances,” he continued.

What's worrying the president is the weekly anti-judicial protests that has clogged the Israeli street in country-wide protests ever since Netanyahu became prime minister on 29 December, 2022. This is not to mention the deteriorating and bloody situation on the occupied West Bank where Israeli soldiers are increasingly shooting and killing Palestinians. 

