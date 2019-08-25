  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Hezbollah: Two Israeli Drones Explode Atop South Lebanon

Hezbollah: Two Israeli Drones Explode Atop South Lebanon

Published August 25th, 2019 - 08:00 GMT
Lebanese village of Kfar Kila shows Israeli soldiers behind the border fence in the Israeli village of Mutella. (Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)
Lebanese village of Kfar Kila shows Israeli soldiers behind the border fence in the Israeli village of Mutella. (Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)
Highlights
Incident came after Israel carried out airstrikes in Syria.

An Israeli drone went down and another exploded in southern Lebanon early Sunday, an official with Lebanese group Hezbollah said.  

One drone crashed over the Moawwad neighborhood in southern Lebanon after midnight and its debris were taken to a safe place by Hezbollah members, Lebanese channel LBC1 said, citing the official, who was unnamed.  

Another drone exploded in the same area, the official said.  

There was no comment from Israel on the report.  

The incident came hours after Israel announced it carried out airstrikes in Syria against what it said positions of an Iran-aligned group in the war-torn country.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now