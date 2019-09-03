Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Armoured Vehicle, Record it on Video

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV broadcast a video Monday, which it said showed the attack on an Israeli military vehicle carried out by the group the previous evening.

After views of the Avifim military base, near the Israel-Lebanon border, the footage zoomed out to show a Hezbollah missile launcher on the Lebanese side.

Then, it focused on an Israeli Wolf armoured vehicle driving up a road alongside the Avifim settlement, being tracked by black circle.





The Hezbollah unit then launched two missiles at the vehicle, which was 4 kilometers away. The missiles made impact and exploded one after the other.

The video did not, however, show the aftermath of the attack, so it was not clear what damage the missiles inflicted on the vehicle.

The attack, which took place at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, led Israel to respond by firing at least 40 cluster and incendiary devices into Lebanese territory, with Hezbollah continuing to return fire.

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is set to comment on the attack at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

