Hezbollah Claims Shooting Down Israeli Drone in South Lebanon

Published February 1st, 2021 - 12:36 GMT
In this file photo from September 19, 2019, Lebanon's defence ministry displays an alleged Israeli drone that was captured by Lebanese forces after falling in a southern Beirut suburb [Joesph Eid/AFP]
Hezbollah said it downed Monday an Israeli drone that crossed into Lebanese airspace near the border village of Blida in south Lebanon.

A statement by the group's military wing, "Islamic Resistance," said the drone was under its control. It gave no further details.

The Israeli military said the drone had fallen in Lebanese territory during an operation near the border's Blue Line and that there was "no breach of information."


