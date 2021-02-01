Hezbollah Claims Shooting Down Israeli Drone in South Lebanon

Hezbollah said it downed Monday an Israeli drone that crossed into Lebanese airspace near the border village of Blida in south Lebanon.

A statement by the group's military wing, "Islamic Resistance," said the drone was under its control. It gave no further details.

Lebanon's Hezbollah group says it shot down Israeli drone https://t.co/jEBnLPgdE9 — Umair Akbar (@akbarth3great) February 1, 2021

The Israeli military said the drone had fallen in Lebanese territory during an operation near the border's Blue Line and that there was "no breach of information."



