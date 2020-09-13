Hezbollah Condemns Bahrain’s Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel

Hezbollah Saturday condemned Bahrain’s decision to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump.

“Hezbollah strongly condemns the ruling regime’s move in Bahrain to recognize Israel and all other planned forms of normalization with it,” a statement from the Iran-backed party read.

“Hezbollah asserts that all the justifications cited by these authoritarian rulers cannot justify this great betrayal,” the statement added.

This move comes after a historic UAE-Israel diplomatic deal in early August, which Hezbollah head Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah called a “stab in the back” of the Palestinian people.

The normalization of ties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain marks a historic shift making the Gulf state the fourth Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

This article has been adapted from its original source.