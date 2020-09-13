Hezbollah Condemns Bahrain’s Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel

  1. Home
Published September 13th, 2020 - 08:36 GMT
‘Alternative normalization’ with Saudi Arabia seen in Bahrain-Israel deal (Twitter)
Hezbollah asserts that all the justifications cited by these authoritarian rulers cannot justify this great betrayal

Hezbollah Saturday condemned Bahrain’s decision to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump.

“Hezbollah strongly condemns the ruling regime’s move in Bahrain to recognize Israel and all other planned forms of normalization with it,” a statement from the Iran-backed party read.

“Hezbollah asserts that all the justifications cited by these authoritarian rulers cannot justify this great betrayal,” the statement added.

This move comes after a historic UAE-Israel diplomatic deal in early August, which Hezbollah head Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah called a “stab in the back” of the Palestinian people.

The normalization of ties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain marks a historic shift making the Gulf state the fourth Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

