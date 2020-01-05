Hezbollah on Red Alert on Southern Border Amidst High Tensions

Fears of a military escalation on the border between Lebanon and Israel augmented, in light of information about Hezbollah increasing its readiness in the South, in anticipation of any military development following the US killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Information circulated on social media stating that Hezbollah has raised the alert level on the southern Lebanese border and that it has taken precautionary measures by enhancing its presence and deployment there.

While Lebanese sources with knowledge of the matter denied any unusual measures taken by the movement in South Lebanon and stressed that the situation there was normal, they did not deny that “under the current regional circumstances, a certain degree of alert is taken by the party,” in parallel with a vigilant atmosphere on the Israeli side since Friday.

“These measures are not new, and the party is in a permanent state of readiness, especially given the developments taking place in the region,” the sources told Asharq Al-Awsat.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported on Friday that Israeli forces had taken precautionary measures along the northern border with Lebanon, and Israeli patrols were absent from the occupied side adjacent to the Blue Line.

Meanwhile, a military source told Asharq Al-Awsat that the Lebanese Army was carrying out “normal procedures in such a situation in the entire country, and not only in the South.”

The sources added that some places have seen additional measures, especially in the vicinity of the US embassy in Beirut.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is expected to deliver a speech on Sunday to comment on Soleimani’s killing and recent developments.

