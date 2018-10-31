Hezbollah Still Supports Hariri Despite Rift Over Lebanese Cabinet Seats

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah (AFP)

Hezbollah still supports Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in his role as the designated premier, a senior party official said Tuesday amid rifts over the representation of Sunni MPs.

“It is out of the question to retreat from supporting Hariri as [premier-designate],” said Hussein al-Khalil, advisor to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

Khalil spoke to reporters after meeting with some independent Sunni MPs outside the Future Movement who want to be represented by a minister in the newly-formed Cabinet, a demand that Hezbollah supports.

Hariri, however, has opposed to their being represented as part of his share and reportedly signaled that he was willing to quit from his position if this were to happen.

