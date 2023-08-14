High alert declared in Tripoli amid ongoing clashes

ALBAWABA- In response to escalating clashes between the 444th Battalion and the Deterrence Force, the Ambulance and Emergency Service in Tripoli has declared a state of high alert.

The intensifying conflict has prompted all airlines to swiftly transfer and reroute their flights from Mitiga Airport in Tripoli to Misratah. The security situation has led to Tripoli University's decision to suspend classes for tomorrow, August 15.

Tensions reached a critical point following the circulation of a video showing the Deterrence Force's announcement of successfully "capturing a company belonging to the 444th Fighting Brigade." This operation was carried out in close coordination with the Operations Department and the Judicial Police of Mitiga International Airport.

Meanwhile, reports from the Ayn Zarah area indicate the sound of armed clashes echoing through the residential neighborhood.