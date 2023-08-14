Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. High alert declared in Tripoli amid ongoing clashes

High alert declared in Tripoli amid ongoing clashes

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 14th, 2023 - 09:17 GMT
Breaking
Highlights
The intensifying conflict has prompted all airlines to swiftly transfer and reroute their flights from Mitiga Airport in Tripoli to Misratah. The security situation has led to Tripoli University's decision to suspend classes for tomorrow, August 15.

ALBAWABA- In response to escalating clashes between the 444th Battalion and the Deterrence Force, the Ambulance and Emergency Service in Tripoli has declared a state of high alert. 

Also ReadTekala elected the new head of Libya's High Council of StateTekala elected the new head of Libya's High Council of State

The intensifying conflict has prompted all airlines to swiftly transfer and reroute their flights from Mitiga Airport in Tripoli to Misratah. The security situation has led to Tripoli University's decision to suspend classes for tomorrow, August 15.

Tensions reached a critical point following the circulation of a video showing the Deterrence Force's announcement of successfully "capturing a company belonging to the 444th Fighting Brigade." This operation was carried out in close coordination with the Operations Department and the Judicial Police of Mitiga International Airport. 

Meanwhile, reports from the Ayn Zarah area indicate the sound of armed clashes echoing through the residential neighborhood.

Tags:LibyaclashesTripoli CityMitiqa airportVideo

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now