High Tensions: AFP Photographer Shot Dead in Yemen

Tensions were high in Yemen’s southern city of Aden on Tuesday following the assassination of AFP contributor Nabil Hasan al-Quaety.

The 34-year-old videographer and photographer, who also worked for other major news organizations in the region, was shot in his car by unknown assailants shortly after leaving his home in Aden. A security source told AFP that the armed men escaped.

Quaety’s murder created a huge shock among Yemen’s media circles and security circles controlled by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Aden. A number of raids were carried out in hope of arresting the assailants. Journalists demanded swift justice for him.

"Targeting journalist Nabil al-Quaety in an organized and planned assassination is an attack on the press in Yemen, and it reflects the failures and mistakes of all the warring parties," Najib Ghallab, undersecretary at Yemen's information ministry, told AFP.

"We condemn this crime against Quaety, whose work was to cover events and facts in pictures. It seems that his work has caused outrage among some extremist parties."

Ghallab called for "a clear and transparent" investigation into the killing, and for the legitimate government and STC, which controls Aden, to collaborate in the probe.

Quaety, who also went by the name Nabil Hasan, began working with AFP in 2015. He was married with three children and had a fourth on the way. He has documented many of the bloody developments that have unraveled in Aden, most notably its storming by the Iran-backed Houthi militias and its eventual liberation.

In 2016, Quaety was a finalist in Britain's Rory Peck Award for his work covering Yemen's long conflict with an entry the judges described as "rare and outstanding".

In January 2019, Quaety survived a deadly Houthi drone attack on Yemen's largest airbase, Al-Anad, north of Aden, during a military parade he was covering. In May, he covered the armed clashes that erupted in Abyan between the legitimate forces and the STC.

