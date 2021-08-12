Highest Ever! Japan Tolls 18,822 New Daily Covid Cases

  1. Home
Published August 12th, 2021 - 10:22 GMT
COVID-19 cases topped 18,822 in Japan
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Japan recorded 18,822 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, media sources revealed.

According to news, this number is the highest ever reported since the pandemic started in 2019.

Following the start of the Tokyo Olympic games, Covid-19 cases has seen a rapid increase.

Tags:JapanCovid-19TokyoOlympics

