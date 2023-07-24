Hit-and-run incident injures protesters in ongoing Israel protests

ALBAWABA- In a shocking development, ongoing protests in Israel over contentious judicial amendments took a dangerous turn as a hit-and-run incident left several demonstrators injured.

The incident unfolded on a major road in the city of Kufr Saba, northern Israel, and harrowing footage of the event was swiftly circulated on social media platforms.

Judicial reform protests: A car drove through a crowd of protesters in central Israel, lightly injuring three people pic.twitter.com/TtD2zEC9CB — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 24, 2023

However, authorities sprang into action, and the suspect behind the hit-and-run was apprehended by the police after they managed to stop the vehicle.

