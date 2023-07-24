  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Hit-and-run incident injures protesters in ongoing Israel protests

Hit-and-run incident injures protesters in ongoing Israel protests

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 24th, 2023 - 07:14 GMT
Israeli protests
Israeli security forces remove protesters blocking the entrance of the Knesset, Israel's parliament on July 24, 2023. (AFP)
Highlights
The incident unfolded on a major road in the city of Kufr Saba, northern Israel, and harrowing footage of the event was swiftly circulated on social media platforms.

ALBAWABA- In a shocking development, ongoing protests in Israel over contentious judicial amendments took a dangerous turn as a hit-and-run incident left several demonstrators injured. 

Also ReadMore Israeli soldiers join protests against Netanyahu's More Israeli soldiers join protests against Netanyahu's "Judicial Coup Plan”

The incident unfolded on a major road in the city of Kufr Saba, northern Israel, and harrowing footage of the event was swiftly circulated on social media platforms.

However, authorities sprang into action, and the suspect behind the hit-and-run was apprehended by the police after they managed to stop the vehicle.
 

Tags:IsraelProtestJudicial systemhit and run

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now