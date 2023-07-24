Hit-and-run incident injures protesters in ongoing Israel protests

Highlights
The incident unfolded on a major road in the city of Kufr Saba, northern Israel, and harrowing footage of the event was swiftly circulated on social media platforms.
ALBAWABA- In a shocking development, ongoing protests in Israel over contentious judicial amendments took a dangerous turn as a hit-and-run incident left several demonstrators injured.
However, authorities sprang into action, and the suspect behind the hit-and-run was apprehended by the police after they managed to stop the vehicle.