To Hit Iran: Israel Carries Out 400 Air Raids on Syria

ALBAWABA - Israel, Iran and Syria continue to be in the news. Down the Arab street people continue to have mixed feelings about another war is about to erupt in the Middle East.

At the center is Iran's nuclear program and Tehran's intractable relations with the 5+1 Group of countries that seek a nuclear deal with the Persian country but never seem to materialize.

عاجل | وول ستريت جورنال: إسرائيل شنت أكثر من 400 غارة ضد #إيران وحلفائها في #سوريا منذ عام 2017 — General Surgeon (@alfuratyalatiqe) June 20, 2022

The deal as of yet is leading to nowhere and might actually flop not because of Israel whose against any revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and is reputed to be assassinating nuclear scientists in Iran but because of the changing international relations related to the Ukraine war that doesn't to be wanting to end any time soon.

But with the world's eyes on Ukraine, Israel is maybe having a field day not only in Iran but Syria despite the almost implicit agreement with Russia over incoming Israeli raids on Damascus and quite possibly on the targets.

Trending on the social media lately has been a report by the Washington Post on Israel's relationship in the Middle East region and Iran especially, an article that garnered a lot of interest among the Arabic-based websites.

But the point that perked many an ear was what was said that "Israel launched 400 raids against Iran and its allies in Syria since 2017". Gobsmacked, maybe! For this continued to be trending of news and of major interest 24 hours after it was tweeted.

But clarification here are called for and we can gesticulate. Should the 400 raids be multiplied for each raid is nearly always carried out by more than one Israeli fighter plane and there are likely to be several at each time.

This is plus the fact the thousands of Israeli missiles that have been thrown on Syrian cities, town and villages. The Israeli army almost always never acknowledge the raids and missiles are coming from their side but this is considered as a matter of national security in a hypocritical fashion as everyone knows its coming from them.