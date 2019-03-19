Hizbollah Weapons Puts Lebanon in Jeopardy Guterres Warns

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Shutterstock)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his latest report raised concern about Hizbullah’s weapons saying it could “jeopardize the stability of Lebanon and the region,” Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In a tacit reference to Iran, Guterres called on member states to “carry out their duties” in terms of refraining from supplying weapons and military equipment to entities and individuals in Lebanon. He called on the Lebanese government to take "all necessary measures" to disarm the militias in accordance with the Taif Agreement and international resolutions.

On the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, Guterres called on the new government to “comply with the dissociation policy adopted by Lebanon in line with the 2012 Baabda Declaration” and that "all Lebanese parties cease interference in the Syrian war or other conflicts in the region.”

He stressed the importance of “continued commitment of all parties to resolution 1701 for the sake of stability of Lebanon and the region,” pointing out that "non-compliance increases the risk of tensions and the possibility of hostilities.”

Guterres also expressed "deep concern" about the tunnels along the Blue Line on the Lebanese-Israeli border. He encouraged the Lebanese Armed Forces to "conduct all the necessary investigations on the Lebanese side" in order to "confirm that the tunnels are no longer a security threat."

He strongly encouraged the Lebanese and Israeli sides to reach an agreement to "resolve the points of contention along the Blue Line," pointing out that "unilateral actions in these areas escalate tensions along the Blue Line and must be avoided.”

Guterres expressed the readiness of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jan Kubis, and UNIFIL Commander General Stefano Del Cole to assist in this regard.

On Israel’s continued breach of Lebanon’s airspace, he expressed “deep concern” saying “it violates Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty."

He also condemned the Israeli occupation of the northern part of the town of Ghajar and the adjacent area north of the Blue Line, condemning "all violations of Lebanese sovereignty.”

