Hizbullah, Amal Want Hariri to Stay on as Premier in Spite of Protests

Hizbullah and AMAL Movement reportedly wish to intensify contacts to persuade caretaker PM Saad Hariri “again” to lead the new government, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

Unnamed sources told the daily that Hizbullah’s caretaker Minister of Finance, Ali Hassan Khalil had met Hariri for that purpose.

The sources said the “Shiite duo” reaffirmed insistence that Hariri lines-up the new government being the “appropriate figure to lead the government in light of the current circumstances.”

They said that Hizbullah and AMAL’s insistence stems from the fact that Hariri is currently the “only” candidate to form the next government, which “inevitably will be a government of technocrats inlaid with a very limited number of politicians.”

Meanwhile, Hariri’s circles said he refuses to lead a government of politicians, while other sources said he categorically rejects forming a new government.

