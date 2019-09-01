Hong Kong Protesters in Mass Rallies Inside Airport, Clash With Police

Hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong have assembled outside the city’s international airport and disrupted transport by blocking roads as the key business hub is facing its biggest political crisis in decades.

Protesters flocked to the airport on Sunday and blocked off roads that led to the departure hall, prompting the city's subway operator to suspend its airport service.

Chanting “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution now!”, the so-called protesters dismantled fences and constructed barricades outside the airport.

Inside the airport, groups of confused travelers knocked on the doors of blocked entryways, arguing with security and waving their plane tickets.

The chaotic situation made dozens of riot police to intervene in a bid to prevent further escalation as some were seen carrying metal poles and fire extinguishers.

Hong Kong police, in a statement, condemned “violent protests in multiple districts.”





Hong Kong has for well over two months plunged to unrest and is the scene of massive anti-government demonstrations over an extradition bill that if enacted would allow local authorities to detain and extradite suspects to be tried in mainland courts.

Although the government of the semi-autonomous Chinese region has effectively backed away from the bill, protests have persisted with individuals sometimes resorting to violence and vandalizing government buildings.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam and a permanent withdrawal of the controversial bill.

The international financial hub has been governed under a “one-country, two-system” model since the city — a former British colony — was returned to China in 1997.

China has repeatedly warned against violence in the region and has already said foreign countries, mainly the United States and Britain, have been provoking the riots. Beijing has asked the two countries to stop meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs.

This article has been adapted from its original source.