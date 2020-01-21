Houthi Attack on Mosque Sparks Outrage in Yemen

A Houthi attack on a mosque in a Yemeni army camp in Marib Governorate sparked popular rage of Yemeni politicians, activists, and military leaders who vowed to respond appropriately to the attack, which they described as “treacherous.”

Yemeni activists and politicians demanded the internationally-recognized government and army leaders quickly mobilize to defeat Houthi coup militias militarily.

Yemeni author and activist Hamdan al-Aleai considered that the proper response to the attack would be liberating Houthi-held Sanaa.

“This will protect Marib, Mocha, and other liberated areas from Houthi resurgence,” Aleai said, pointing out that freeing Sanaa is a matter of time only.

“While President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi met with the UN Envoy to work on reinforcing the chances of peace, Houthis have gone on to slaughter over 100 Yemenis and seriously injure more than 80,” he added in a comparison of behaviors drawn between the government and armed coupists.

Aleai warned that Houthis are exploitative and are working relentlessly to prolong the war tearing Yemen apart.



In turn, the Yemeni political researcher and author Fares Al-Bail said: “To talk about an appropriate response requires that there be an appropriate vision, appropriate capacity, and complete readiness.”

Yemeni political analyst Mohammad Salahi lamented the Houthi targeting of the mosque, saying the group has callously desecrated a place of worship.

Salahi noted that Houthis have turned to striking mosques and civilians to make up for their losses on the battleground.

He lamented Houthis' failure to observe the rules of engagement and resorting to bloody tactics that target all categories of the Yemeni people.

