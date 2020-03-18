Houthi Court Orders Execution of 17 Top Yemeni Military Leaders

A Houthi-run court in Sanaa issued 17 execution orders against legitimate government military leaders among which was General Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar, the vice president of Yemen, and Defense Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Maqdashi.

The court rulings follow a host of other orders in which the Iran-backed militias indicted 35 Yemeni lawmakers and called for their execution and the confiscation of all their assets.

In other news, the Houthis kidnapped seven school principals in Sanaa and took them to an unknown destination.

Educational sources in Sanaa confirmed to Asharq Al-Awsat that Houthi militants, led by Nabil Al-Kamim and Muhammad Shujaa, arrested on Monday Professor Sabah Al-Qara’i, the principal of the Al-Shaheed Al-Samawi School, and Professor Amal Al-Qayadi, the principal of the Mayo School, in addition to five other school directors.

The government deplored the abduction and said that the act is part of a chain of a terror intimidation against the women in Yemen.

Speaker of the Arab Parliament Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami, labeling it an inhumane crime, also condemned the kidnap and held Houthis responsible for the safety of the principals.

In a statement, Al-Salami affirmed his categorical rejection of the terrorist acts carried out by the Houthi militias against Yemeni civilians and civil institutions, stressing that these acts represent flagrant violations of international laws, conventions and norms, as well as the United Nations resolutions and international treaties.

He called on the UN, as well as the human rights and women's rights organizations, to take immediate and urgent action to release the abductees and to compel the Houthi militia stop targeting civilian installations.

He stressed that the Arab Parliament stands by the Yemeni people and supports the Yemeni government in achieving security and stability in their country.

The abduction comes days after the publishing of international and local human rights reports in which crimes and violations by Houthi militias against women in Yemen were condemned.

Rights Radar had documented more than 16,000 violations against women committed by the Houthis since their capture of Sanaa in 2014.

This article has been adapted from its original source.