Houthi Drone Targets Khamis Mushait, Saudi Defence Destroy The Bomb-Laden Object

The Arab coalition announced on Tuesday that an explosive-laden Houthi drone towards Khamis Mushait was destroyed by the Saudi air defenses, according to AlEkhbariya.

The Arab Coalition forces intercepted destroyed an explosive-laden drone that was launched by the Iran-backed #Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait the Arab coalition confirmed.https://t.co/VwrGmpyglt — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) August 23, 2021

The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom.