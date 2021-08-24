Houthi Drone Targets Khamis Mushait, Saudi Defence Destroy The Bomb-Laden Object

Highlights
Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia was taken down.
The Arab coalition announced on Tuesday that an explosive-laden Houthi drone towards Khamis Mushait was destroyed by the Saudi air defenses, according to AlEkhbariya.
The Arab Coalition forces intercepted destroyed an explosive-laden drone that was launched by the Iran-backed #Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait the Arab coalition confirmed.https://t.co/VwrGmpyglt— Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) August 23, 2021
The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.