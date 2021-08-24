  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Houthi Drone Targets Khamis Mushait, Saudi Defence Destroy The Bomb-Laden Object

Houthi Drone Targets Khamis Mushait, Saudi Defence Destroy The Bomb-Laden Object

Published August 24th, 2021 - 07:54 GMT
Houthi drone target saudi arabia
Yemeni Shiite Muslim supporters of the Iran-backed Huthi rebels brandish their weapons as they gather to mark the tenth day of the month of Muharram which marks the peak of Ashura, in the capital Sanaa, on August 19, 2021.MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP
Highlights
Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia was taken down.

The Arab coalition announced on Tuesday that an explosive-laden Houthi drone towards Khamis Mushait was destroyed by the Saudi air defenses, according to AlEkhbariya.

The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:HouthiDroneSaudi Arabia

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...