Houthi Drone Targets Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport

Airplanes heading to Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport are being disturbed after a Houthi drone-attack attempt this morning.

The Saudi-led coalition said Saudi air defense forces have destroyed a drone launched towards Abha airport, Arab News reported on Thursday.

#التحالف: الدفاعات السعودية تدمر طائرة مسيرة أطلقت باتجاه مطار أبها الدولي وسقوط شظايا الاعتراض في محيط المطار#الإخبارية_عاجل — الإخبارية عاجل (@EKH_brk) February 10, 2022

Four civilians were wounded by the shells of the drone which was launched by Houthi and targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport.

Furthermore, the coalition also threatened to take operational measures in response to the threat of targeting civilian airports and travelers.