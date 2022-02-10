Houthi Drone Targets Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport

  1. Home
Published February 10th, 2022 - 09:50 GMT
Houthi drone

Airplanes heading to Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport are being disturbed after a Houthi drone-attack attempt this morning. 

The Saudi-led coalition said Saudi air defense forces have destroyed a drone launched towards Abha airport, Arab News reported on Thursday.

Four civilians were wounded by the shells of the drone which was launched by Houthi and targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport.

Furthermore, the coalition also threatened to take operational measures in response to the threat of targeting civilian airports and travelers.

Tags:Abha International AirportSaudi ArabiaYemenHouthiDroneAttack

