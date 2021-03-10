Houthi Drones Keep Skirting Around the Saudi Military

Cheap and accurate drone technology has allowed Houthi rebels to strike at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s domestic interests - something that would not have been possible a decade ago. The frequency of drone attacks on Saudi Arabia has increased in the last year. A few weeks ago, the Houthis hit oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Dammam, suggesting that the anti-government group in Yemen is growing in confidence against the oil-rich kingdom with whom it has been at war s

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe Leave this field blank