Houthi Drones Targeting Abha Destroyed by Saudi Air Defenses

Saudi air defenses destroyed two Houthi drones that were launched towards Abha International Airport, the Saudi-led Arab coalition said on Sunday.

The coalition said that the Houthi militia also attempted to target the airport at dawn on Sunday with three drones that they claim were launched from Sanaa airport.

Saudi air defenses also destroyed a drone that was launched towards Khamis Mushait earlier on Sunday.



The Iran-backed Houthis had repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks toward Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom threw its support behind Yemen's UN-recognized government in 2015.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab countries have organized a fighting force to help restore the Yemeni government, which was ousted by the Houthis in 2014.

