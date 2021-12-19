  1. Home
  3. Houthi Drones Targeting Abha Destroyed by Saudi Air Defenses

Houthi Drones Targeting Abha Destroyed by Saudi Air Defenses

Published December 19th, 2021 - 09:53 GMT
Saudi air defenses destroyed two Houthi drones
A Yemeni pro-government fighter takes aim from his position during fighting with Huthi rebels on the al-Jawba frontline south of Marib, the last remaining government stronghold in northern Yemen, on December 7, 2021. (Photo by AFP)
Highlights
Coalition says the drones were launched from Sanaa International Airport

Saudi air defenses destroyed two Houthi drones that were launched towards Abha International Airport, the Saudi-led Arab coalition said on Sunday.

The coalition said that the Houthi militia also attempted to target the airport at dawn on Sunday with three drones that they claim were launched from Sanaa airport.

Saudi air defenses also destroyed a drone that was launched towards Khamis Mushait earlier on Sunday.


The Iran-backed Houthis had repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks toward Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom threw its support behind Yemen's UN-recognized government in 2015. 

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab countries have organized a fighting force to help restore the Yemeni government, which was ousted by the Houthis in 2014.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:air defensesSaudi ArabiaHouthiYemenUAE

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

