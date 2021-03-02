Houthi Missile Injures Five People in Saudi Arabia

  1. Home
Published March 2nd, 2021 - 06:31 GMT
A Houthi fighter at a funeral
A fighter loyal to Yemen's Huthi rebels is pictured at the funeral of fellow combatants killed in battles with Saudi-backed government troops, in front of the capital Sanaa's al-Saleh mosque, on February 28, 2021. Huthi fighters have intensified operations against Saudi Arabia as air strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition pound rebel positions in the north of Yemen, in a bid to stop their offensive to seize the government's last northern stronghold of Marib. Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP
Five people were injured when a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia fell in the Jazan region of southwestern Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported early on Tuesday.

The media spokesman for the Directorate of Civil Defense in Jazan, Col. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, said the authority received a report about a missile launched from Yemen toward one of the border villages in Jazan.

“Upon arrival at the site, it became clear that the military projectile had fallen in a public street, resulting in five civilians being injured,” Col. Al-Ghamdi said.

They included three Saudis and two Yemeni nationals, he said. They suffered moderate injuries due to shrapnel and were transferred to hospital to receive medical care.

“Two houses, a grocery store, three vehicles and several material were damaged from the flying shrapnel,” Col. Al-Ghamdi also said.
The Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi civilian targets using drones laden with explosives.

