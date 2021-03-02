Houthi Missile Injures Five People in Saudi Arabia

Five people were injured when a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia fell in the Jazan region of southwestern Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported early on Tuesday.

The media spokesman for the Directorate of Civil Defense in Jazan, Col. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, said the authority received a report about a missile launched from Yemen toward one of the border villages in Jazan.

"'Saudi Arabia is our ally'? Is it? 15 of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudis... The ideology of ISIS largely comes out of Saudi Arabia... At what cost do we allow the Saudis to get away with murdering a U.S. resident?"



Me on @VelshiMSNBC earlier today:pic.twitter.com/pqlQoiiPIl — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 28, 2021

“Upon arrival at the site, it became clear that the military projectile had fallen in a public street, resulting in five civilians being injured,” Col. Al-Ghamdi said.

They included three Saudis and two Yemeni nationals, he said. They suffered moderate injuries due to shrapnel and were transferred to hospital to receive medical care.

JUST IN - Iran-backed Houthi's ballistic missile intercepted over Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.pic.twitter.com/VLMwHqvm5u — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 27, 2021

“Two houses, a grocery store, three vehicles and several material were damaged from the flying shrapnel,” Col. Al-Ghamdi also said.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi civilian targets using drones laden with explosives.

This article has been adapted from its original source.