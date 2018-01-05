Houthi Rebels Announce the Launch of 'Ballistic Missile' into Saudi Arabia
The group frequently announces the launch of 'ballistic missiles' at targets inside neighboring Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File)
Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has reportedly announced that its fighters had launched a "ballistic missile" at a military installation inside next-door Saudi Arabia.
"The Houthis' artillery unit has said a short-range ballistic missile was successfully test-fired at a military target inside Saudi territory," the Houthi-run Al-Masirah televised channel reported Friday.
The broadcaster provided no further details, including the location of the alleged missile's target.
A Saudi-led coalition -- cobbled together in 2015 to fight the Houthis -- has yet to comment on the television channel's assertions.
Houthi spokesmen frequently announce the launch of "ballistic missiles" at military and civilian targets inside Saudi territory.
Last December, the group said it had targeted a palace used by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. Saudi authorities, for their part, claim to have intercepted the missile.
