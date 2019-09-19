Houthi Rebels Threaten to Attack UAE Targets

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Wednesday threatened to attack the UAE, days after they claimed attacks on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

"We announce... that we have dozens of targets in the UAE, among them Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and that they can be targeted at any moment," Houthi military spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree said.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have fought a years' long war in Yemen that's killed tens of thousands of people.





He also alleged that they used "other drones to disrupt the enemy so the main drones can reach the target" during Saturday's attacks.

The pre-dawn strikes hit a Saudi oil field and the world's largest crude oil processing plant, disrupting the kingdom's oil production.

Saudi Arabia said that the strikes on its oil infrastructure were "unquestionably" sponsored by Iran, adding that the strikes originated from the north but the exact launch site was yet to be pinned down.

