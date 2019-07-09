Houthis Launch Strike on The Saudi Abha Airport

Yemen’s Houthi rebels carried out a drone attack on Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the group’s Al-Masirah TV said Monday.

The Saudi Press Agency later cited Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen, as saying that Saudi air defense forces had intercepted a drone.

He did not elaborate on whether the downed drone had been used in the attack on Abha Airport.





Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

This article has been adapted from its original source.