Houthis Urge The EU to Take Action Resolve The Yemen Crisis

The head of the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council urged the EU on Saturday to take action on a political solution in Yemen, according to the Saba News Agency.

Mahdi al-Mashat, in a telegram sent to the President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen marking Europe Day on May 9, said the Houthis welcomed the call of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to end the war there, said the agency.

Al-Mashat said the Council expects the EU to play a positive role in halting coalition attacks led by Saudi Arabia and a comprehensive political solution.

In a statement at the end of March, Griffiths said the UN is particularly concerned about continuing military activities in Marib and its surroundings, and urged conflict parties to create a favorable environment for ending hostilities and providing a nationwide cease-fire.

Saudi Arabian-led coalition forces, which support the Yemeni government, declared a unilateral two-week cease-fire April 9 because of the novel coronavirus.

But despite the cease-fire declaration, government forces and Houthis continued fighting and lodged mutual accusations.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including Sana’a. The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including numerous civilians, are since believed to have been killed in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

