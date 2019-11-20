How the Arab Spring Brought Revolution to Europe

The 2011 revolutions that swept across the Arab world brought radical change to Europe’s shores in ways the continent could not have predicted. First, by exporting Islam with the refugee and migrant crisis, the Arab world forced Europe to acknowledge its Christian identity, and following this realization, it inspired the same kind of conservative opposition against out-of-touch, ruling and bureaucratic elites.

The 2011 Arab revolutions were driven by conservative, Islamist views of society outside the main liberal cities. The more rural, traditional areas in Muslim society expressed their discontent towards a lack of religious liberties.

With increased economic hardship combined with decades-long corruption among the ruling class, the people found a reason to properly take to the streets to express their discontent. As a result, previously banned extremist groups like Ansa al-Sharia or Hizb ut-Tahrir began to rise in number.

The more religious Muslims felt the secular, nationalist Ba’athist regimes imposed a series of repressive measures prohibiting them from expressing their faith freely. The governments at the time justified these rules on the basis they prevented extremism, but the local population was not satisfied.



The Muslim Brotherhood went from being an underground to becoming a mainstream party pledging to fight corruption and establishing an Islamist view to society. The revolution which took place in the liberal cities, and was more secular in nature, was outnumbered by these conservative forces.

Yet, the crisis of the Arab Spring brought Europe to an awakening of its own.

While the Arab revolutions were taking place behind the gates of Europe, the continent was still dormant. Europe was going through an apathetic phase of its own. It had been ruled since the end of the war by similar establishment parties promising little change except some minor GDP growth projections.



Yet, the crisis of the Arab Spring brought Europe to an awakening of its own. When the Arab revolutions soon ensued into conflicts, waves of migrants and refugees demanded to be accepted in the neighboring continent to be saved. Europe, to begin with, had no idea of what it was getting itself into it.

But forced by the moral standards it has set itself after the tragedies of WW2, it decided to open its gates to the newcomers. At the time, the industrial parts of Europe were almost dead. Jobs were outsourced to cheaper production abroad, leaving entire towns deserted with their people forgotten. Combined with mass migration, the issue became too much to bear.

The first kind of populist protest came through Brexit. Working-class people from industrial towns were forced to leave their homes to find opportunities in the cities at incredibly competitive rates for low standards of living. In addition, they now had to compete with a new entry of labor from abroad, and didn’t always get along with the new migrants.

They came to the conclusion the system was no longer working for them. The more conservative political parties like UKIP, stressing an end to mass migration, started emerging, and religious groups like Britain First began marching on the streets demanding their Christian faith be defended against a rising tide of Muslim immigrants unwilling to assimilate, many coming from those same Arab countries that had experienced the revolutions.

Rennes, western France, Jan. 7, 2015



In mainland Europe, previously marginal parties like the League in Italy, Vox in Spain, the AfD in Germany, and National Front in France, went from receiving single digits to double digits if not leading figures in national elections. They decried Europe being threatened from mass immigration the continent was not ready, or willing, to accept.

Brussels bureaucrats were blamed for being too remote from the basic needs of ordinary people to understand the chaos that was ensuing. Unlike Britain, mainland Europe was also experiencing slow growth and youth unemployment. And similarly, to the Arab countries, the people of Europe had been forgotten by a ruling class who denied their identity and right to a dignified life.

The migrant and refugee wave in 2014 also made Islam a topic of increased contention, as terrorist acts began to take place across the continent. The years between 2014 and 2016 saw more people killed by Islamist terrorist attacks in Europe than all previous years combined with the highest rate of attack plots each year. Daesh, or ISIS, was the group which inspired most of the terrorist attacks, and many of its members had entered or re-entered Europe as fake asylum seekers during the migrant crisis.



The deadliest attacks of this period involved the November 2015 Paris attacks with 130 people killed, the July 2016 Nice truck attack with 86 people killed, the March 2016 Brussels bombings with 32 people killed, and the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing with 22 people killed.

In the midst of the rise in terrorism, Europe was shocked. It had never confronted its religious identity, nor was it used to dealing with fundamentalism of any kind. It had been ruled by decades of secular liberalism, making it accustomed to a sense of passive tolerance. Europeans were quickly forced to rediscover their identity went beyond simple charters of human rights.

European identity was rooted in millennials of traditions they now felt needed to be preserved, many of which were inspired by Christianity. Europe became in part more conservative, inadvertently because of the same Islamism that had shaped the revolutions in the Arab world.

The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Al Bawaba News.