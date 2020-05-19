How Can The Palestinians Confront Israel’s Annexation Plans?

Palestinian leaders will convene on Tuesday to discuss a response to the new Israeli government’s prospective move to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, officials confirmed Monday.

Wassel Abu Yusuf, a member of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee, said the meeting will discuss the Palestinian measures that need to be done to confront the Israeli plans, including the termination of agreements and declaration of Palestinian statehood.

The meeting was set to be held on Saturday but it was postponed due to the delay in the unveiling of the new Israeli government. Presenting his new cabinet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel should extend its jurisdiction over West Bank land.



President Mahmoud Abbas will chair Tuesday’s meeting.

On Monday, Fatah’s Central Committee called on the Palestinian people to prepare themselves to confront Israel’s prospective annexation of parts of the West Bank.

The Central Committee discussed the dangerous political developments, and the ramifications of the “destructive policies and positions” adopted by the new Israeli government.

The committee debated and examined the details on how the Palestinian people will respond to the annexation plan, and added that the response would be approved during Tuesday’s meeting.

It called on the Palestinian people everywhere to be on alert over the annexation and stressed Fatah’s role in mobilizing and supporting all segments of the Palestinian people, particularly prisoners in Israeli jails.

