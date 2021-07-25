How Did Israel Manage to Become a Member of The African Union?

After nearly two decades of trying, Israel has finally been granted observer status at the African Union, the Israel Foreign Ministry confirmed yesterday.

Israel was a member of the AU’s forerunner, the Organization of African Unity, which was disbanded in 2002.

“This is a day of celebration for Israel-Africa relations,” said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, adding that “this diplomatic achievement is the result of efforts by the Foreign Ministry, the African Division, and Israeli embassies on the continent.”

Lapid described Israel’s long absence from the AU as an “anomaly.”

An important day indeed for #Africa #Israel relations. Thank you to all our friends in 🇰🇪🇺🇬🇹🇿🇲🇼🇸🇨 who supported our bid to renew our observer status with the @_AfricanUnion https://t.co/B6Vu4w3DMp — Amb. Oded Joseph 🇮🇱 (@OdedJoseph) July 22, 2021

The continental bloc has a history of supporting anti-colonial movements and naturally warms towards the Palestinian cause. Palestine already has observer status at the AU.

“Membership will help us strengthen our activities on the African continent and with the member states of the organization,” claimed the Israeli minister.

The conversation is going on. Proud of these young brains who trained in #Israel in the 11-month program in #agriculture @AICAT15 & @MASHAVisrael. Next step: getting partners 🤝on board to graduate them into agriprenuers in our food security cooperation with #Kenya 🇮🇱👊🇰🇪 https://t.co/fXv1xT6LKg pic.twitter.com/KpWWhRsy8k — Amb. Oded Joseph 🇮🇱 (@OdedJoseph) July 22, 2021

Among the issues that are seen as Israel’s priority is the voting record on matters related to the occupation state. Multinational organizations like the AU and the UN are often highly critical of Israel over its many human rights abuses.

In May, for example, a senior AU official condemned “the violent attacks in Al-Aqsa Mosque” by Israeli forces, as well as Israel’s 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip which killed more than 250 people, including women and children.

The same official reiterated “the continued strong support of the African Union with the Palestinian people in their legitimate quest for an independent and sovereign State with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

#Israeli Foreign Minister @YairLapid said on Monday that he will visit #Morocco at the end of July.https://t.co/Yb9cI5C2bc — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) July 19, 2021

Despite its long track record of vocal support for the Palestinians, the AU — which was born out of the continent’s anti-imperialist struggle — has been criticized for not doing more to help the Palestinians in their own anti-colonial struggle. Indeed, in recent years, some of its members have deepened ties with the occupation state despite their pro-Palestine rhetoric.

This article has been adapted from its original source.